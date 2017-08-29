2 years of Probation for Woman who Attacked a Medic in Gorna Oryahovitsa

Bulgaria: 2 years of Probation for Woman who Attacked a Medic in Gorna Oryahovitsa

A two-year suspended sentence of three years probation - this is the punishment imposed on the woman who fought with fists and kicks nurse in Gorna Oryahovitsa, informs NOVA.

53-year-old Rumyana Nikolova admitted her guilt and was convicted with a quick procedure.

"I am satisfied with the sentence! Thanks to the court! ", said the nurse Petya Stoimenova before the camera of" Hello, Bulgaria ".

She is categorical that Nikolova's aggressive behavior was not caused by her or her colleagues.

"She brought her grandson to us after she fell on a pavement and hit her head. The case was not urgent, but we immediately took care of the child. We tried to keep the good tone, "Stoimenova told.

She admits that she was the victim of physical assault for the first time in her workplace, but the insults at the Emergency Center in Gorna Oryahovitsa were everyday occurence.

Tags: sentence, medic, attack
