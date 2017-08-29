4800 Young People are Resitting State Exams

August 29, 2017, Tuesday
Bulgaria: 4800 Young People are Resitting State Exams Source: Pixabay

More than 4,800 young people will today pass the second mandatory state exam by subject of their choice, the Ministry of Education announced. The session in August are for students who failed to take their exams successfully in May, but also in previous years, DARIK informed.

For the second mandatory state exam, students choose one of thirteen subjects studied at school. Most are willing to hold a biology and health education exam - nearly 2000, geography and economics are chosen by around 1,900 young people, and least popular are chemistry and environmental protection subjects - as well as Spanish.

The exam has a duration of 4 astronomical hours, and 2 more hours for pupils with special educational needs. Only 11 people have said they will take a third state exam, the Ministry of Education said. It is optional and will be held tomorrow.

state exam, resit
