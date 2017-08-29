Game of Thrones Broke New Records

The latest season of HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones" has set a record-breaking ratings for the seventh season, world news agencies reported.

According to Nielsen Media Research, the episode titled "The Dragon and the Wolf" has attracted a 12.1 million viewer to the small screen - 36% more than the 8.9 million who tracked the 6th season final. Almost 4 million people watched the episode on streaming platforms.

The first episode of the 7th and the penultimate season was traced by 10.1 million viewers in July. The 8th and final season of Game of Thrones will be broadcasted next year.