Earthquake was Registered in Greece

Earthquake was Registered in Greece

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale was registered in Greece at 6.16 am on August 29, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center website.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 45 km east of Thessaloniki and 23 km north of Poligiros, seven kilometers under the earth's crust.

There is no evidence of material damage.

