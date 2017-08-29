Bus Crashed in Egypt, 14 Dead

Bus Crashed in Egypt, 14 Dead

Fourteen people died in Egypt after their bus collided with a pickup truck on a bridge and then fell off, said France Press and Associated Press.

The crash occurred on the main road between Beni Sway and the capital Cairo. Besides the dead, there are 42 injured, the ministry said in a statement. According to a source from the Egyptian news agency MENA, three of the victims are in a serious state. The bus, owned by a private company, had 62 travelers. Car accidents are a frequent phenomenon in Egypt, where many of the roads are in poor condition and traffic rules are not being met, AP notes. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 12,000 people die annually in road accidents in the country.

