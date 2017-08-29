Aleksandar Vucic goes on a Visit to Brussels

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic will respond to the invitation of European diplomacy chief Federico Mogherini on Aug. 31 to visit Brussels, reported Kurier, quoted by BTA.

Mogherini invited Vucic and Kosovo President Hashim Thaci to a meeting in Brussels. The meeting should be an exchange of views on the continuation of the dialogue to normalize the relations between Belgrade and Pristina in the light of the July agreement when "preparing for a new phase in the dialogue" was agreed. Mogherini and the two presidents will also look at the implementation of the treaties that have been achieved so far in the dialogue, said from the European Commission.