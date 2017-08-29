Juncker: Turkey Moves Away from Europe with "Giant Steps"

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Turkey is fully responsible for the poor state of its accession talks with the EU, and with its actions the country is moving away of the European Union very quickly.

"Turkey is pulling out of Europe with giant steps," Juncker said at an annual conference with European ambassadors in Brussels. During his speech, the EC's president also said that the decision to finally end Ankara's EU entry attempts depends entirely on Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

Relations between Ankara and Brussels intensified after massive purges in the Turkish media, education system, administration, and police after an attempted coup last summer. Further worsening occurred after the referendum on the extension of presidential powers in the country in April, as well as after the Turkish President's repeated attacks on the EU and individual member states.