Mogherini: the Balkans are Among the Priorities of the EU

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Federica Mogherini said that the Balkans are one of the community's priorities and pointed out that the region's tensions have grown alarmingly over the last year. Reports Bgnes.

"Over the past year, we have witnessed how tensions in the Balkans have risen alarmingly at different times in different countries," Mogherini said.

There have been times of crisis, acute crises, but in the end our Balkan partners have always been able to confirm their desire and capacity to continue along the European road, on their way to the EU. Mogherini made the statement ahead of a scheduled meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. The EU official said the merit of the achievement is for the Balkan countries themselves, where young people want progress towards EU integration and political leaders know it. Mogherini also said that the Balkans are not a backyard of Europe, but Europe itself, and pointed out that she always gets angry when "Balkan friends" are told they are "on the road to Europe."