Yellow Code for Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms is Valid for 6 Regions in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms is Valid for 6 Regions in Bulgaria pixabay.com

There will be substantial clouds today, with rains and thunders in some areas in Southern Bulgaria in the afternoon.
Light wind, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate, will blow from Northeast.

Day temperatures will significantly decrease with maximum ones reaching 20°-25°, in Sofia around 20°.
The clouds will start decreasing from Northwest in the evening.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH),  to FOCUS News Agency.

A yellow code for heavy rains and thunderstorms is valid for 6 regions: Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Smolyan, Kardzhali and Haskovo.

There are favourable weather conditions for tourism in the low and medium mountain areas, while in the high parts the weather is bad, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS).

There will be fog, light rain and light to moderate wind in the mountains during the whole day. Morning temperatures stand at between 5 and 18 degrees.

No accidents with tourists were registered in the last 24 hours.

 

 

