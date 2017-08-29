The Chief of the EP has Proposed Libya to Receive EUR 6 Billion to Stop Refugees

The EU should be willing to pay Libya EUR 6 billion or twice as much as it gives to Turkey to stop migrants, said EP President Antonio Tajani. Tajani's proposal comes after European and African leaders gathered in Paris to discuss ways to tackle the migrant crisis, FOCUS News Agency reported.

Chad President Idriss Debbie and Nigerian President Mahamoudou Isofu were in the French capital for talks with Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Paolo Gentiloni and Mariano Rahoy. European leaders have not accepted Tajani's proposal, although French President Emmanuel Macron also believes there is a need to increase aid to Libya. Euroleaders are ready to give shelter to "particularly vulnerable migrants" who file documents while still in Niger and Chad.