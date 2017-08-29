Germany Stops Returning Refugees to Hungary

World » EU | August 29, 2017, Tuesday // 11:11| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Germany Stops Returning Refugees to Hungary Spiegel.de

The federal government in Berlin is suspending the return of asylum seekers to Hungary due to the poor conditions in the country, Spiegel reported.

The conditions in which refugees live in Hungary are considered uncertain by the German government. For this reason, Berlin will no longer send back to Hungary people applying for political protection status.

Hungary has raised a fence along its borders to stop migrants. In addition, all refugees are detained in separate container settlements near the border with Serbia, where they remain until the end of the asylum procedure. In this way, migrants lose all freedom of movement.

Berlin's decision to stop the return of migrants to Hungary is contrary to the Dublin Regulation.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: refugees, Germany, Hugary
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria