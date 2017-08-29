Germany Stops Returning Refugees to Hungary
The federal government in Berlin is suspending the return of asylum seekers to Hungary due to the poor conditions in the country, Spiegel reported.
The conditions in which refugees live in Hungary are considered uncertain by the German government. For this reason, Berlin will no longer send back to Hungary people applying for political protection status.
Hungary has raised a fence along its borders to stop migrants. In addition, all refugees are detained in separate container settlements near the border with Serbia, where they remain until the end of the asylum procedure. In this way, migrants lose all freedom of movement.
Berlin's decision to stop the return of migrants to Hungary is contrary to the Dublin Regulation.
