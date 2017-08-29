The most Expensive Cigarettes in the US will be in New York

Bulgaria: The most Expensive Cigarettes in the US will be in New York Source: Pixabay

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio approved 7 new measures to curb smoking in the megacitiy, introducing a new minimum price per cigarette pack - USD 13. Reports Sega. 

So far, the minimum price in the city has been USD 10.50 per box. At this price, cigarettes in New York will be the most expensive in the United States. Licenses for tobacco products are also being reduced by half and the price of the license is increasing. Another measure is a ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes in drugstores and pharmacies and the introduction of a permit for their sale.
The goal is to reduce the number of smokers in New York in the upcoming years by 200,000. It is estimated that 900,000 New Yorkers have yet to give up the harmful habit.

