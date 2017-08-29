Ukraine for the First Time by Law Defines Russia as an "Aggressor"

In a Donbass reintegration bill, Ukraine will for the first time declare Russia as an aggressor. President Petro Poroshenko's representative for relations with the parliament, Irina Lutsenko, announced last night on the Ukrainian TV "Fifth Channel" that the document refers to Art. 51 of the UN Charter, "which means that Ukraine has the right to defend itself - it is not a war but a self-defense."

The aim is to keep the money from the International Monetary Fund in spite of the end of the fighting.
The bill will be introduced with the resumption of the parliamentary session in the autumn. Kiev has consulted with representatives of the "Norman Four" (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine) plus the United States.

On June 14, Poroshenko said that a bill on the reintegration of the Donbass had been made at his disposal. The text states that Donetsk and the Lugansk province that were not subject to control "were temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation".
Russia argues that it is not a part of the conflict in Southeast Ukraine and that it participates in the talks of the "Norman Four" only as an intermediary in regulating the crisis.

