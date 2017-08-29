Kim Jong-un's Wife Gave Birth to their Third Child

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un got a third child from his wife, Li Sol Chu, in February, the Seoul agency Jonhap said, referring to South Korean intelligence.

Representatives of the National Intelligence Service of South Korea spoke at a briefing Monday evening before the parliamentary intelligence commission and reported that Li Sol Chu's gave birth half a year ago but they do not know the sex and the name of the baby.

Pregnancy rumors of the first lady of the DPRK appeared last year because she did not appear publicly for nine months. It is believed that the other two children of Kim Jong Un were born in 2010 and 2013. American basketball player Dennis Rodman, who visited Pyongyang in 2013, said the second child was a girl and was called Zhu-E. For the first child, however, there is no public information yet about what it is and what is its name.

Seoul's intelligence suggests that the two older children are daughters from two different women. There is evidence that Kim Jong-un ordered the shooting of his mistress and 11 of her colleagues in the ensemble in which Li Sol Chu was also singing.

It was became publicly known about Kim Jong Un's marriage to Li Sol Chu in the summer of 2012. They are believed to have married in 2009. According to observers, since being with his wife, Kim Jong-un has softened his norms for women's clothing and behavior, has allowed North Koreans to wear costumes with trousers, jeans, black pantyhose and high heel shoes. They were also allowed to ride a bicycle.