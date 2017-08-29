Four Years in Prison or a USD 40,000 Fine in Kenya for the use of Plastic Bags

Kenyans, who produce, sell or even use plastic bags, risk being punished by up to four years in prison or a fine of USD 40,000. Since Monday, the world's most stringent law aimed at reducing plastic pollution has come into force, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The East African country joins over 40 other countries that have banned, partially or taxed the use of plastic bags. Among them are China, France, Rwanda and Italy. Many plastic bags reach the ocean, choking turtles and seabirds, and filling dolphin stomachs and whales until they die of starvation.

"If we continue to do so, by 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish," warns Habib el Haber, an expert working on the UN Environment Program in Kenya. It took Kenya ten years to pass a ban that not everyone like. A spokesman for the Kenyan Association of Industrial Manufacturers said the measure would take 60,000 jobs and force 176 plants to close. Kenya is a leading exporter of plastic bags for the region.