The Catalan Separatists Brought a Bill for a Possible Separation from Spain

The coalition of the separatist parties 'Together for YES' and 'Candidates for People's Unity' who rule in the Spanish province of Catalonia have submitted to the regional parliament a law that should serve as a transitional constitution if a decision to separate from Spain is taken in a forthcoming referendum, The Associated Press reported.

The Spanish government considers the referendum planned for October 1 to be unconstitutional and threatens to sue officials who take steps to produce it. According to lawmakers from the region's ruling parties, the "law of legal transition", which has 89 members, will come into force in case of victory for the supporters of independence. Its aim is to provide a legal framework for the establishment of a constituent assembly which will be entrusted with the founding of the new Catalan Republic until elections are held. The law provides for Catalonia to remain a member of the EU, and the acquisition of Catalan citizenship will not impose a denial of Spanish citizenship. If it enters into force, the Supreme Court of Catalonia will become independent of the Spanish courts. The official languages ​​of a future independent republic will become Spanish, Catalan and Aranian (a local dialect in southern France and Catalonia). The law is yet to be voted by the regional parliament. Central authorities may challenge it in the Constitutional Court, AP notes.