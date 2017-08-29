The Catalan Separatists Brought a Bill for a Possible Separation from Spain

Politics | August 29, 2017, Tuesday // 10:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Catalan Separatists Brought a Bill for a Possible Separation from Spain Source: Twitter

The coalition of the separatist parties 'Together for YES' and 'Candidates for People's Unity' who rule in the Spanish province of Catalonia have submitted to the regional parliament a law that should serve as a transitional constitution if a decision to separate from Spain is taken in a forthcoming referendum, The Associated Press reported.

The Spanish government considers the referendum planned for October 1 to be unconstitutional and threatens to sue officials who take steps to produce it. According to lawmakers from the region's ruling parties, the "law of legal transition", which has 89 members, will come into force in case of victory for the supporters of independence. Its aim is to provide a legal framework for the establishment of a constituent assembly which will be entrusted with the founding of the new Catalan Republic until elections are held. The law provides for Catalonia to remain a member of the EU, and the acquisition of Catalan citizenship will not impose a denial of Spanish citizenship. If it enters into force, the Supreme Court of Catalonia will become independent of the Spanish courts. The official languages ​​of a future independent republic will become Spanish, Catalan and Aranian (a local dialect in southern France and Catalonia). The law is yet to be voted by the regional parliament. Central authorities may challenge it in the Constitutional Court, AP notes.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Catalonia, independence, Referendum
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria