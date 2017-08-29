Man Shot Two People in a US library

Two people were killed and four injured after a man entered a public library in the US city of Clovis, New Mexico, and opened fire. The gunner is arrested, he surrendered after police arrived in the building, local authorities said, quoted by Reuters.

It is unclear what are the motives of the young man who, in witness testimonies quoted by a local newspaper, entered the library and started shooting in the air. Clovis has a population of 40,000, located about 300 kilometers east of Albuquerque, not far from the Texas border. About eight miles from Clovis there is an Air Force Base.