Man Shot Two People in a US library

Crime | August 29, 2017, Tuesday // 10:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Man Shot Two People in a US library Source: Twitter

Two people were killed and four injured after a man entered a public library in the US city of Clovis, New Mexico, and opened fire. The gunner is arrested, he surrendered after police arrived in the building, local authorities said, quoted by Reuters.

It is unclear what are the motives of the young man who, in witness testimonies quoted by a local newspaper, entered the library and started shooting in the air. Clovis has a population of 40,000, located about 300 kilometers east of Albuquerque, not far from the Texas border. About eight miles from Clovis there is an Air Force Base.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: shooting, library, US
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria