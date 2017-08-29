Japanese FM says More Pressure Should be Put on North Korea

World | August 29, 2017, Tuesday // 10:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Japanese FM says More Pressure Should be Put on North Korea pixabay.com

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said stronger pressure would be needed on North Korea after its latest missile launch, which flew over Japanese territory early on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Separately, Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said he believed concerns over Japan’s national security had heightened after Pyongyang’s move. He said the government was still analyzing the missile, including the altitude flown.

They spoke to reporters after an emergency meeting of the National Security Council, headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UN, North Korea, South Korea, Japan
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria