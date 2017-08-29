Japanese FM says More Pressure Should be Put on North Korea

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said stronger pressure would be needed on North Korea after its latest missile launch, which flew over Japanese territory early on Tuesday, Reuters reports.



Separately, Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said he believed concerns over Japan’s national security had heightened after Pyongyang’s move. He said the government was still analyzing the missile, including the altitude flown.



They spoke to reporters after an emergency meeting of the National Security Council, headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.