Bulgaria: Part of Sofia Will Not Have Hot Water For 12 Days

More than 20 districts of Sofia will be left without hot water during the period from 30 August to 11 September due to construction  works on the reconstruction of the damaged in the winter heat pipe.

TETS "Sofia East" will be stopped during the period from 0.00 on August 30 to September 11, 2017 (inclusive). During this period without hot water will remain the customers from the following districts: 1 and 2 ''Druzhba''; ''Iskar'' Station Industrial Area; "Mladost" 1, 1A, 2, 3, 4; Bc. "Darvenitsa"; ''Musagenitsa'' quarter; ''Vitosha'' district. "Students town";  "Iztok"; "Izgrev"; "Dianabad"; "Lozenets"; "Geo Milev"; Yavorov quarter (the high parts); ''Ivan Assen II''; "Swim center"; ''Reduta'' neighborhood;  "Slatina"; Quarter "Tsarigrad complex"; Academy of the Ministry of Interior; VTU "T. Kableshkov "; M. "Kuro"; Poligona; Bulgarian Acadremy of Sciences (BAS) - HMS, BAS - Vranya and residences.

No hot water bills will be charged for the time of customer repairs and this will be reflected in the monthly messages.

