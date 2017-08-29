Construction of National Storage Facility for Radioactive Waste Will Begin Today

Bulgaria: Construction of National Storage Facility for Radioactive Waste Will Begin Today

Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova will start construction of the National Storage Facility for Low- and Medium-Radioactive Waste, reported BGNES.

The project is implemented by the State Enterprise "Radioactive Waste" with funds from the Kozloduy International Fund through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The symbolic start of the construction will be on August 29, 2017, at 12.00 am at the ''Radiana'' site, located in the Kozloduy NPP area.

Throughout the service life and for the next 300 years, the facility will be subject to constant control by the authorities.

Tags: radioactive waste, Kozloduy NPP
