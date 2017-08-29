The State Will Finance Four In Vitro Procedures

Annually, the state will allocate nearly BGN 3 million more to finance another in vitro procedure, reported BGNES.

"The deepening negative demographic trends in Bulgaria require the implementation of a set of measures in the long run, which in their turn form the demographic policy of the country. Some of these measures are related to the promotion of fertility, one of the priorities being to support people with reproductive problems, " said the Health Minister.

The Center for Assisted Reproduction believes that people with reproductive problems who will apply for a fourth in vitro procedure will be around 450. And about 1,000 a year will be those who would benefit from 4 embryo-transfer experiments. The provision concerns 33 healthcare establishments in the country that specialize in assisted reproduction.

The funds needed to provide a fourth attempt are estimated at around BGN 2 250 000.