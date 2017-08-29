North Korea Launches Missile that Flew Over Japan
A North Korean missile fired over Japan Tuesday was denounced by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a "most serious and grave" threat, reported CNN.
The missile was fired just before 6 a.m. in Japan. The launch set off warnings in the northern part of the country urging people to seek shelter.
The unidentified missile flew over Erimomisaki, on the northern island of Hokkaido, and broke into three pieces before falling into the Pacific Ocean, about 1,180 kilometers (733 miles) off the Japanese coast.
The missile was in flight for about 15 minutes, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at an emergency press conference. "There is no immediate report of the fallen objects and no damage to the ships and aircraft," he added.
