Erdogan's Party Plans to Open 10 New Offices in Countries With Turkish Minorities

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will open 10 representative offices abroad amid aims to explain party politics and forge closer relations with the Turkish diaspora, Daily Sabah writes.

During the AK Party's latest Central Executive Committee and Central Decision Board (MKYK) meeting, which was led by the AK Party Chairman and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the representative offices abroad were also discussed.

The AK Party has been working on opening more than 30 new representative offices in the U.S., European countries, the Turkic Republics, Africa and the Balkans.

During the MKYK meeting, it was said that in the first phase of these efforts, the missions will be opened in 10 locations and the relevant works regarding this have been completed. It was also stated that in some places, recruitment searches will commence.



The AK Party opened its first representative office in Brussels in 2015, and plans to open additional representative offices in the U.S. as well as in European countries. The second representative office is planned to open in Germany which has a large population of Turkish nationals.



The offices are expected to be essential in enhancing relations between the AK Party and Turkish expatriates and will play an active role in preventing the promotion of Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ) campaigns against Turkey. The offices will be responsible for the organizations abroad.