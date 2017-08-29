Firefighetrs Continue to Battle Kresna Gorge Wildfire for 6th Consecutive Day

Firefighters continue to battle the fire which broke out on 24th of August in the area of Kresna Gorge. Over the past few days, the fire engulfed and destroyed 16,000 decares of 50-60 year old forest.

For sixth consecutive night, hundreds of firefighters continue to battle the blaze.  600 policemen, military and volunteers are trying to extinguish the fire.

The biggest flames were near the village of Vlahi. There is no immediate danger for residents at the moment and the evacuation of the village of Vlahi has been canceled.

The fire has not reached the houses, but it is very close. According to a local resident there are still people who want to keep their homes from the flames.

The authorities monitor the situation very carefuly and who enters and leaves the village.

The fire was brought under control near the curved tunnel, which on 27th of August caused disturbances in the traffic on road E 79.

 

