Blast Hits Bank in Kabul Close to U.S. Embassy

Blast Hits Bank in Kabul Close to U.S. Embassy

n explosion hit a bank in an area of the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday close to the heavily protected U.S. embassy compound, officials said, quoted by Reuters. 

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the blast occurred at the entrance to a Kabul Bank branch, not far from the embassy. There was no immediate word on casualties.

