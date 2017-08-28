27 People Were Evacuated From Vlahi Village Due to the Wild Fires

The evacuation of the people from the village of Vlahi is over. As a result of the actions taken in the village, 27 people were evacuated, reported BGNES.

On the fifth day the big fire over Kresna gorge continues to burn. The evacuation of the Vlahi population began at 2 pm.

A state of emergency has been declared in the municipality. The strong wind has been making the situation complicated, experts reported.

There are hundreds of firefighters, military, forest officials and volunteers combating the flames.