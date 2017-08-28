Bulgarian Minister of Economy: 'We are Starting an Action to Acquire 'Dunarit' Ammution Factory'
''The Ministry of Economy is starting active work on acquiring the ''Dunarit'' ammunition factory'', Minister Emil Karanikolov told journalists at a briefing.
''Charges against Dunarit's managing body have triggered a procedure for the cancelation of production licences, which would create a severe situation for the company and the entire military sector'', Karanikolov said, quoted by BGNES.
According to the official, the ministry is working for the acquisition of all debts so as to avoid insolvency or sale of the factory.
''The main purpose is to preserve the company and the jobs, which I guarantee will happen'', stated Karanikolov.
The loans of "Dunarit" currently amount to about BGN 67 million.
