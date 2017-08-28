British Beach Evacuated After 'Chlorine Cloud' Burns People’s Eyes

Up to 50 people have been left with burning eyes and breathing difficulties after a bizarre “chlorine mist” spread across a beach at Beachy Head on England’s south coast, RT reported.

Emergency services evacuated the popular Birling Gap sun spot in East Sussex after dozens of people complained of sore throats and stinging eyes after the mysterious “mist” appeared on the beach.

Numerous witnesses at the scene reported a strong smell of chlorine in the air, but Sussex Police said the source of the “unknown haze” is not yet known.

The haze was first reported just before 5pm Sunday. The coastguard, police and fire and rescue crews are all present at the beach. Emergency services are treating people and clearing the area.

“This seems to have been caused by an unknown haze coming in from the sea, but the source has not yet been established,” the police said in a statement.

“People living along the coast in the area have been advised to keep doors and windows shut and to move away from the Birling Gap area in particular,” the police added.