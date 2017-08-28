The Construction of the National Radioactive Waste Repository Begins

Bulgaria: The Construction of the National Radioactive Waste Repository Begins Source: Pixabay

Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova will signal the start of the construction of the National Storage Facility for Low- and Medium-Radioactive Waste, the Energy Authority reports.

The project is implemented by the State Enterprise "Radioactive Waste" with funds from the Kozloduy International Fund through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The symbolic start of the construction will be given tomorrow (August 29th) at the Radiana site, located in the Kozloduy NPP area.

