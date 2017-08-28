Vlahi Village Residents Evacuated Due to the Wildfires Near Kresna Gorge

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 28, 2017, Monday // 14:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Vlahi Village Residents Evacuated Due to the Wildfires Near Kresna Gorge pixabay.com

The evacuation of the Vlahi village threatened by the wildfires near the Kresna gorge begun. Authorities have ordered people to leave their homes as fire enters the village, reported bTV. 

Firefighters continue to battle the fire which broke out on 24th of August in the area of Kresna Gorge. Over the past few days, the fire engulfed and destroyed 16,000 decares of 50-60 year old forest.

For fifth consecutive night, hundreds of firefighters continue to battle the blaze. The biggest flames were near the village of Vlahi. There is no immediate danger for residents at the moment.

The fire was brought under control near the curved tunnel, which on 27th of August caused disturbances in the traffic on road E 79.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: evacuation, wildfires, Kresna Gorge
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria