Vlahi Village Residents Evacuated Due to the Wildfires Near Kresna Gorge

The evacuation of the Vlahi village threatened by the wildfires near the Kresna gorge begun. Authorities have ordered people to leave their homes as fire enters the village, reported bTV.

Firefighters continue to battle the fire which broke out on 24th of August in the area of Kresna Gorge. Over the past few days, the fire engulfed and destroyed 16,000 decares of 50-60 year old forest.

For fifth consecutive night, hundreds of firefighters continue to battle the blaze. The biggest flames were near the village of Vlahi. There is no immediate danger for residents at the moment.

The fire was brought under control near the curved tunnel, which on 27th of August caused disturbances in the traffic on road E 79.