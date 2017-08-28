NSI: Bulgarian Trips Abroad Rise 15.3% YoY in July 2017

In July 2017, the number of the trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 665.7 thousand or by 15.3% above the registered in July 2016, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).



In comparison with the same month of the previous year an increase was observed in the total number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Italy - by 53.0%, Austria - by 34.9%, Spain - by 32.4%, France - by 29.2%, the United Kingdom - by 19.5%, Romania - by 17.0%, Greece - by 11.9%, Germany - by 11.5%, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia - by 10.8%, Serbia - by 4.9%, Turkey - by 3.1%, and etc. At the same time decreased the number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Russian Federation - by 13.4%, Czech Republic - by 9.6%, and etc.

The trips with other purposes (as a guest, education and visit the cultural and sport events) in July 2017 composed the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad - 42.0%, followed by the trips with holiday and recreation purpose - 40.7%, and with professional purpose - 17.3%. In comparison with July 2016, an increase was registered in the trips with all observed purposes: with holiday and recreation purpose - by 26.9%, with professional purpose - by 21.4%, and with other purposes - by 4.0%. In July 2017, the trips with other purposes formed 67.7% of all trips to Romania, 57.3% - to Turkey and 54.9% - to Serbia. The trips with holiday and recreation purpose to Greece, Spain and Italy were 72.6%, 59.6% and 54.8% respectively of all trips of Bulgarian residents to these countries.

Data also shows that in July 2017, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 2 022.1 thousand or by 8.0% more in comparison with July 2016. An increase was registered in the trips by all observed purposes: with professional purpose - by 12.5%, with holiday and recreation purpose - by 9.6% and with other purposes - by 4.6%.

The share of visits of ЕU citizens was 62.3% of the total number of foreigners’ visits to Bulgaria in July 2017 or by 9.8% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year. An increase was registered in the visits of citizens from Spain - by 31.9%, the United Kingdom - by 31.3%, Italy - by 19.1%, Greece - by 19.1%, Belgium - by 15.8%, Poland - by 12.4%, the Netherlands - by 9.7%, Romania - by 9.4%, Germany - by 8.0%, and etc.

At the same time decreased the visits from Slovakia - by 7.5%, Austria - by 6.9%, and etc. The visits of foreigners in the group ‘Other European countries’1 increased by 3.0%, as the highest growth was observed in the visits of citizens of Ukraine - by 19.7%. In July 2017, the predominant share of the visits with holiday and recreation purpose was 59.1%, followed by trips with other purposes (including as guest and passing transit) - 34.2%, and with professional purpose - 6.7%. The visits with holiday and recreation purpose formed 97.9% of the arrivals from Israel and 93.3% - from Russian Federation, as with other purposes were 73.8% of all arrivals from Romania and 69.7% - from Turkey.