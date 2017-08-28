NIMH: Max. Temperatures Between 32° and 37° . Weather is Excellent For Mountain Tourism

The maximum temperatures are expected to stand at between 32° and 37° today, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



The weather will be mostly sunny, and hot in the afternoon. There will be light to moderate wind from West-Northwest.

In the evening, the wind will become stronger and clouds will start developing from West.



In the night, the wind will come from Northeast, bringing cold air. Rains with thunders will be expected in some places in Northern Bulgaria.

Weather in the mountains is excellent for tourism today, the Mountain Rescue Service with the Bulgarian Red Cross announced.



Sunny, clear and calm weather everywhere, with a light wind only in the highest parts of the Balkan Mountains.



Lift facilities in Pamporovo, Bansko and Borovets are in operation. Tourists are advised to bring with them sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat and water.



No incidents with tourists have been reported in the past twenty-four hours.



More information about the situation and the weather in the mountains is available on the official website of the Mountain Rescue Service ( www.pss-bg.bg/ ) and on the following phone lines: 02/ 9632000 and 1470 (for all mobile operators).