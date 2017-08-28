NIMH: Max. Temperatures Between 32° and 37° . Weather is Excellent For Mountain Tourism

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 28, 2017, Monday // 13:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Max. Temperatures Between 32° and 37° . Weather is Excellent For Mountain Tourism pixabay.com

The maximum temperatures are expected to stand at between 32° and 37° today,  according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

The weather will be mostly sunny, and hot in the afternoon. There will be light to moderate wind from West-Northwest.
In the evening, the wind will become stronger and clouds will start developing from West.

In the night, the wind will come from Northeast, bringing cold air. Rains with thunders will be expected in some places in Northern Bulgaria.

Weather in the mountains is excellent for tourism today, the Mountain Rescue Service with the Bulgarian Red Cross announced.

Sunny, clear and calm weather everywhere, with a light wind only in the highest parts of the Balkan Mountains. 

Lift facilities in Pamporovo, Bansko and Borovets are in operation. Tourists are advised to bring with them sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat and water. 

No incidents with tourists have been reported in the past twenty-four hours.

More information about the situation and the weather in the mountains is available on the official website of the Mountain Rescue Service ( www.pss-bg.bg/ ) and on the following phone lines: 02/ 9632000 and 1470 (for all mobile operators).

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tourism, balkan mountines, weather, temperatures, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria