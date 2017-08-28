4 Months Will Continue the Reconstruction of "Todor Kableshkov" Blvd.

''Orlov Most'' (''Eagle Bridge'') is already open and the movement has been restored but the repairs in the capital continue. ''Todor Kableshkov'' Boulevard was closed yesterday due to reconstruction, reported bTV. 

There are no traffic jams so far.  However, according to residents in the neighborhood, chaos is around, and to surround the area takes about 20 minutes.

An extension is planned to be made in the section between the boulevards "Tsar Boris III" and "Buckston Brothers". Moreover, the boulevard will be extended by nearly 2 km and a new bridge will be built.

The reconstruction of "Todor Kableshkov" Blvd will continue until December 20th. Evgeni Krussev, Deputy Mayor of Sofia Municipality, pointed out that the first works start from the zone to the ''Boyanska'' River.

By the end of the week it is expected that the movement on ''Prague'' boulevard will be restored. Krusev added that work on the sidewalks will continue and within 2 weeks will be completed.

The movement on ''Chavdar'' Bridge has been also restored earlier today. "It was in a very bad condition, there is an entirely new  asphalt flooring, sidewalks and lighting," said Deputy Mayor.

Other repairs in the capital are not planned by the end of the year.

Until September 7, the traffic on the northern canal of ''Ovcha Kupel'' Blvd in the section between ''Tsar Boris III'' and ''Koloman'' is forbidden.

