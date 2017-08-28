U.S. Considers Reduction in Cultural Exchange Visas

World | August 28, 2017, Monday // 13:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: U.S. Considers Reduction in Cultural Exchange Visas pixabay.com

President Donald Trump’s administration is considering reducing visas for U.S. cultural and work exchange programs, including au pairs and summer workers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, quoted by Reuters. 

Trump, a former New York real estate magnate who has relied on seasonal workers at his hotels and resorts, campaigned on promises to restore American jobs.

The Wall Street Journal said the U.S. government was eyeing “major reductions” for five of the employment-based cultural exchange visas in the J-1 visa program, citing unnamed sources.

The J-1 program also includes visas for university students, but the WSJ said those were not under examination for cuts.

A U.S. State Department fact sheet says the J-1 visa program has 15 categories that provide “opportunities for around 300,000 foreign visitors per year to experience U.S. society and culture.”

The State Department said it did not have an immediate comment on the report on Sunday evening.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: exchange programs, U.S., Donald Trump, visas
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria