Two were Killed and 25 are Missing after a Landslide in China
Source: Twitter
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Two people have died today and 25 are missing after a landslide in the town of Bicze in the Chinese province of Guizhou, Xinhua news agency reported.
Authorities in Bicze said the landslide affected 34 households. Rescuers have extracted six people, two of whom have died, quoted BTA. The search for the remaining 25 people continues.
- » A Cargo Ship Split in Two in the Black Sea
- » At Least Eight People Died in the Alps during the Weekend
- » Fire Destroys a Restaurant on the Seaside Walk in Varna
- » Armed Man Attacked Military Personnel in the Center of Brussels
- » A Man Attacked British Policemen with a Knife near the Buckingham Palace
- » Train Derails near Larissa
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)