Two were Killed and 25 are Missing after a Landslide in China

Bulgaria: Two were Killed and 25 are Missing after a Landslide in China Source: Twitter

Two people have died today and 25 are missing after a landslide in the town of Bicze in the Chinese province of Guizhou, Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities in Bicze said the landslide affected 34 households. Rescuers have extracted six people, two of whom have died, quoted BTA. The search for the remaining 25 people continues.

