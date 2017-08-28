Merchants are Cheating with the Scales on Fruit and Vegetable Markets

More than a quarter of the inspected scales in the Bulgarian markets are not eligible. Reports Bgnes.

In the fruit and vegetables season, the inspectors of the State Agency for Metrology and Technical Surveillance launched massive checks throughout the country on merchants using scales in their sales on markets. Representatives of the MoI District Chiefs Offices were also involved in the operation, and the teams checked whether traders were complying with their obligations under the Measurement Act.

392 trades have been checked and the 424 scales used have been inspected for the presence of required control marks and markings to certify their compliance with their requirements for commercial use, their technical condition, their proper use, as well as presence of seals affixed to them, preventing access to the scales for adjusting and manipulation.

About 123 (29%) of the weighing instruments were found not to meet the legal requirements, with 90 of these instruments not intended for commercial purposes because they are not of an approved type or are not rated for compliance. The remaining 33 non-compliant scales are free of valid signs for subsequent verification of metering instruments in use as they have not been subject to the yearly required inspection. For the detected violations of the Measures Act, 111 acts of administrative violations were drawn up during the inspection and 8 acts are in process.

It is expected that sanctions imposed in punitive decrees will exceed BGN 10,000. A major part of the checks are the result of signals received from citizens on certain markets and seasonal sites.