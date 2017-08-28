Earthquake in Iran

Bulgaria: Earthquake in Iran Source: Pixabay

Ten people were injured in an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 in Iran, the Associated Press reported, referring to state television, DARIK informed.

The quake has occurred before sunrise about 600 kilometers north of Tehran. The injured people have only minor injuries. Damage to buildings has been caused.

Iran is in a seismic area and is often experiencing earthquakes, AP noted. In 2003, 26,000 people died in a 6.6 magnitude earthquake that crashed the historic city of Bam in the southeastern part of the country.

