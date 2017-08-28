The retail price of a liter of gasoline in Bulgaria is gradually going up with the highest recorded difference being BGN 0.34 per liter, https://bg.fuelo.net reports, quoted by Standart News.

The difference if the price of diesel is even more striking – up to 0.42 lev per liter.

On the last workday of last week, the OMV gas station on Russia Boulevard in Dobrich sold the cheapest A 95 gasoline – BGN 1.77 per liter.

The LukOil gas station in Bryanska street in Gabrovo sold the cheapest diesel last Friday – BGN 1.69 per liter.

For comparison, some gas stations of Shell and Eco chains in Sofia sold A95 gasoline at BGN 2.10 /liter on Friday, August 18th, while the price of diesel was BGN 2.06 per liter.

Bultrade gas station in Omurtdag a town at the eastern foot of Stara Planina in northeastern Bulgaria, part of Targovishte Province, sold the most expensive diesel last Friday at BGN 2.11 per liter.

Shell gas station in Sofia's Dianabad quarter sold A95 gasoline at BGN 2.10 per liter, while a gas station of the same chain in Beli Brezi in Sofia sold the same fuel at BGN 2.04 per liter.