Hotel Managers and the Union of Owners in Sunny Beach Insist For Working Meeting With PM Boyko Borisov

Hotel managers, members of the Union of Owners in Sunny Beach, requested an urgent working meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and representatives of all institutions involved with Bulgarian tourism. This became clear from a letter to the media from the Union of Owners in the resort, reported bTV.

The aim of the meeting is to identify concrete steps and actions to solve the problems in tourism so that the next tourist season is met with clear rules and legal regulation.

''We have been calling the institutions for more than 15 years, we are actively involved in meetings, events and working groups, we prepare opinions and drafts, and we invite the state authorities to act swiftly and concretely to solve the problems. Unfortunately, however, every next season we start with the same unresolved issues that sometimes escalate in the peak of the season'', the document says.

The hotels in Sunny Beach insist on regulating the status of the national resorts in the Law on Tourism, solving the problems of infrastructure in Sunny Beach and the region, solving the problems of the public order and security, legislative changes to solve the problem of the noise from the open institutions, etc.