Kendrick Lamar is the Big Winner of the VMAs

Rapper Kendrick Lamar became the great winner of the MTV Video Music Awards, winning six honors from eight nominations at the Forum ceremony in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

Among his prizes is the best video of the year.

Pink received the avant-garde award in the name of Michael Jackson. The award is given for accomplishments in the career of music and film performers as well as to music video directors.

During the ceremony the new video Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" premiered. But the star was not present at the show. Swift won the award for best collaboration for duet "I Do not Want to Live Forever" with Zane Malick.