ATM was Blown up in the Capital
Crime | August 28, 2017, Monday // 11:45| Views: | Comments: 0
sega.bg
ATM was blasted in the Mladost quarter in Sofia last night, BNR reported.
Initial information is about missing over BGN 80,000. The ATM was in block 25 in the neighborhood and was blown up with compressed air bottles. About BGN 10 000 of notes have been scattered around the area. This has forced police teams to surround a wider perimeter around the site. Perpetrators are traced.
