Rents in Sofia Rise Up with 10%

Rents in Sofia are rising on average between 8 and 10%, according to real estate brokers. In the last year, the biggest rises were of the rooms in Studentski grad, Nova TV reported.

The boom in Sofia is in August and September, experts say. Firstly, because the students come and the second reason is the people who have chosen a new job in the capital.

BGN 500 per month is the amount best suited to most people according to the survey of brokers. The most advantageous is to rent in the spring, and the most desirable neighborhoods in the capital are the eastern.

The trend is that next year there will be no increase in prices, and they will remain at one level.