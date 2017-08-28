Bulgarian Detained Over Murder in London

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Detained Over Murder in London

A Bulgarian national has been detained in the UK capital, London, on suspicions of having committed a murder, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has reported.

The Bulgarian embassy in London has been informed of the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

 

