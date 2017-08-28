Bulgarian Detained Over Murder in London
Crime | August 28, 2017, Monday // 11:40| Views: | Comments: 0
ministry of foreign affairs
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A Bulgarian national has been detained in the UK capital, London, on suspicions of having committed a murder, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has reported.
The Bulgarian embassy in London has been informed of the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
- » A Nurse in Germany Killed at Least 84 People
- » ATM was Blown up in the Capital
- » Bulgarian Man was Arrested for the Theft of 700 Kilograms of Copper Pipes in Spain
- » EUR 85,500 were Seized at Sofia Airport
- » Corpse of a Woman Without Head, Arms and Legs was Found in Copenhagen
- » Customs Officers Discovered Nearly 1kg of Contraband Gold Jewelry in a Secret Compartment of a Truck
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)