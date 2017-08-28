The Venezuelan Army is Training Civilians to Shoot

Venezuelan military train civilians how to handle weapons. At the same time, there were military exercises with airplanes, tanks and 200,000 employees of Bolivar National Armed Forces.

US President Donald Trump warned earlier this month that the United States is considering a number of options against the Venezuelan regime, "including military action if necessary." Later, Washington's top officials rejected this threat. But Trump's sharp tone makes Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro is worried about an attempt made by foreign powers to overthrow him.

Elected in 2013, Maduro, the political heir to the late Hugo Chavez, ruled against a backlash of a severe economic crisis. His power is largely due to the support of the military, who have great powers in the state.

Since early April, Venezuela has been flooded with mass protests after the Supreme Court's decision to significantly restrict the power of the National Assembly, which is in opposition to left-wing President Nicholas Maduro. The decision was lifted, but opposition supporters went to the streets asking for resignations of Supreme Court members and holding early elections. They also protested against the constituent assembly because they believe that this is an attempt to change the constitution.

The number of people killed in the protest exceeded 110 people. The authorities arrested 4900 protesters, of whom almost 1,400 remain behind bars.

This week, Trump signed a decree introducing financial sanctions against Venezuela. The new decree prohibits transactions with the government of the country and its state oil company. The Decree also prohibits transactions with certain existing bonds owned by the Venezuelan public sector, as well as the payment of dividends to the Venezuelan government.