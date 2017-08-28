Paris Saint-Germain Secure the Signing of Kilyan Mbappe

One of the most commented players in the summer - Kilyan Mbappe, moved from Monaco to Pari Saint-Germain. The transfer must be finalized today, but according to the team, the striker will play this season with Parisians on a loan, with an option to buy him after the end of the season for EUR 180 million. That was the price that Monaco placed on the 18-year-old Mbappe.

The talented player was demanded from Real, Barcelona, ​​Arsenal and others, which offered Monaco between EUR 100 and Eur 150 million.

During this summer transfer window "Paris Saint-Germain" bought Neymar from Barcelona, ​​for EUR 222 million.