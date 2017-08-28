Paris Saint-Germain Secure the Signing of Kilyan Mbappe

Sports | August 28, 2017, Monday // 11:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Paris Saint-Germain Secure the Signing of Kilyan Mbappe Youtube

One of the most commented players in the summer - Kilyan Mbappe, moved from Monaco to Pari Saint-Germain. The transfer must be finalized today, but according to the team, the striker will play this season with Parisians on a loan, with an option to buy him after the end of the season for EUR 180 million. That was the price that Monaco placed on the 18-year-old Mbappe.

The talented player was demanded from Real, Barcelona, ​​Arsenal and others, which offered Monaco between EUR 100 and Eur 150 million.

During this summer transfer window "Paris Saint-Germain" bought Neymar from Barcelona, ​​for EUR 222 million.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mbappe. PSG, transfer
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria