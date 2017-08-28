More than 130 Britons Suffered from "Chemical Fog"
World | August 28, 2017, Monday // 11:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The site was evacuated because of "chemical fog," but the police have not been able to find the source so far.
More than 130 people have visited a hospital in Eastern Sussex with complaints after being exposed to a strange fog on a local beach, bTV said.
The site was evacuated because of "chemical fog," but the police have not been able to find the source so far.
Local residents and tourists have sought medical attention because of difficulty breathing, watery eyes and vomiting. They claim there was a leak of chlorine.
Eyewitnesses say the dangerous fog has come from the sea. The police have warned residents in the surrounding area to keep their windows closed.
- » British Beach Evacuated After 'Chlorine Cloud' Burns People’s Eyes
- » U.S. Considers Reduction in Cultural Exchange Visas
- » IS Prepares to Evacuate Syria-Lebanon Border Zone
- » The Venezuelan Army is Training Civilians to Shoot
- » The Arch of the Crimean Bridge is Currently being Mounted
- » Italian PM Holds Talks on Migration After Mass Protest Over Rome Eviction
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)