More than 130 Britons Suffered from "Chemical Fog"

World | August 28, 2017, Monday // 11:10| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: More than 130 Britons Suffered from "Chemical Fog" Source: Twitter

More than 130 people have visited a hospital in Eastern Sussex with complaints after being exposed to a strange fog on a local beach, bTV said.

The site was evacuated because of "chemical fog," but the police have not been able to find the source so far.
Local residents and tourists have sought medical attention because of difficulty breathing, watery eyes and vomiting. They claim there was a leak of chlorine.

Eyewitnesses say the dangerous fog has come from the sea. The police have warned residents in the surrounding area to keep their windows closed.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sussex, chemical, fog
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria