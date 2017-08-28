More than 130 Britons Suffered from "Chemical Fog"

More than 130 people have visited a hospital in Eastern Sussex with complaints after being exposed to a strange fog on a local beach, bTV said.

The site was evacuated because of "chemical fog," but the police have not been able to find the source so far.

Local residents and tourists have sought medical attention because of difficulty breathing, watery eyes and vomiting. They claim there was a leak of chlorine.

Eyewitnesses say the dangerous fog has come from the sea. The police have warned residents in the surrounding area to keep their windows closed.