The Arch of the Crimean Bridge is Currently being Mounted
August 28, 2017, Monday
Source: Twitter
In the Kerchen Strait began a massive operation on the assembly of the railway arch of the Crimean Bridge, BNT reported. It weighs 6,000 tons.
The placement is expected to last three days. The unique facilities will connect the peninsula with Russia. Moscow annexed the Crimea in March 2014. Two years later, the construction of the bridge began. The automobile movement on it is scheduled to start in 2018 and the train movement in 2019, says the national television.
