The Arch of the Crimean Bridge is Currently being Mounted

World | August 28, 2017, Monday // 10:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Arch of the Crimean Bridge is Currently being Mounted Source: Twitter

In the Kerchen Strait began a massive operation on the assembly of the railway arch of the Crimean Bridge, BNT reported. It weighs 6,000 tons.

The placement is expected to last three days. The unique facilities will connect the peninsula with Russia. Moscow annexed the Crimea in March 2014. Two years later, the construction of the bridge began. The automobile movement on it is scheduled to start in 2018 and the train movement in 2019, says the national television.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Crimea, bridge, Russia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria