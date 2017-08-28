The Bids for Companies Conducting Electronic Remote Vote are now Open

Today, bids for exploring good international practices and conducting simulations for electronic remote voting will be open, BGNews reports.

By the middle of September, the contractor should be clear about this phase of the project, the State Agency for Electronic Governance announced. The tenders of the participants in the open procedure for the selection of contractor for the first phase of the project "Building and Implementing a pilot system for remote electronic voting" will be opened. The project is implemented in partnership with the Central Electoral Commission under the Operational Program "Good Governance", co-funded by the European Union through the European Social Fund.

The public procurement with subject "Study and analysis of good practices for remote electronic voting and conducting of three remote electronic voting simulations" shall be conducted under the procedure "collection of offers with an advertisement" under the procedure of the Public Procurement Act. Two candidates were interested in the regular period of the procedure, which was extended by three days until August 25th. The contractor must be selected by mid-September 2017 and a detailed study should be launched with an analysis of international practice on electronic voting in the other countries. In the second stage, there should make specific recommendations for the Bulgarian system for remote electronic voting. The implementation of both activities must end by October 15th. This phase of the project will be completed by conducting three remote electronic voting simulations to be held at a public event in Sofia no later than 15 November 2017.