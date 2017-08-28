Trump Considered Building a Trump Tower in Moscow

Trump Considered Building a Trump Tower in Moscow

American businessman of Russian descent, Felix Sathar, discussed with Donald Trump representatives during the US election campaign the construction of a skyscraper similar to Trump Tower in Moscow, according to Washington Post.

In 2015, in a letter, Suther predicted that he and Trump Organization executives would soon celebrate Trump's election as president, as well as the "biggest project in the history of real estate."
According to the news, quoted by BGNES, the discussion of the construction of the Moscow Trump Tower took place from September 2015 to January 2016 and ended shortly before the primary US elections.
The newspaper said it was unclear how Trump himself had been involved in these negotiations and whether he was aware of them.

The White House and Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, are refraining from commenting on the issue at the moment.
But as early as September 2013, Trump said at a press conference in Moscow that he planned to build an office center in Russia and added that he was negotiating with several Russian companies for the construction of a skyscraper like the Trump Tower in New York.

Tags: Trump, tower, Moscow
