A Cargo Ship Split in Two in the Black Sea

A cargo ship split in two early on Sunday morning near the Turkish Black Sea coast and its 11-member crew was rescued. The 114-meter-long Leonardo ship sailing under the Mongolian flag began to bend and eventually split into two as it stood at anchor in Killios near Istanbul, Reuters quoted BTA as saying.

One half of the ship was driven by a tug to the shore, and the remaining part was slowly sinking into the water. Turkish media reported that the ship, built in 1975, was going to Istanbul's Tuzla for repair.