A Cargo Ship Split in Two in the Black Sea

Society » INCIDENTS | August 28, 2017, Monday // 10:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Cargo Ship Split in Two in the Black Sea Source: Twitter

A cargo ship split in two early on Sunday morning near the Turkish Black Sea coast and its 11-member crew was rescued. The 114-meter-long Leonardo ship sailing under the Mongolian flag began to bend and eventually split into two as it stood at anchor in Killios near Istanbul, Reuters quoted BTA as saying.

One half of the ship was driven by a tug to the shore, and the remaining part was slowly sinking into the water. Turkish media reported that the ship, built in 1975, was going to Istanbul's Tuzla for repair.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ship, split, Black Sea
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria